Blackpool Police ask for help to identify a man after a woman was sexually assaulted

Blackpool Police have asked for help to identify a man after a woman was sexually assaulted in Blackpool over the weekend.

Do you recognise this man? | Blackpool Police

At around 4:45am on the morning of Saturday 28th June, Lancashire Police received a report of a sexual assault in Blackpool.

It was reported that a man sexually assaulted a woman in the Claremont area of North Blackpool.

Posting on Facebook today, Blackpool Police shared the above photos and said: “An investigation is underway, and the woman is being supported.

“We believe the man may have been in the Town Centre area of Blackpool throughout the Friday evening into the Saturday morning.

“We are particularly keen to appeal for CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage between the Town Centre and the Claremont area of Blackpool from Friday evening into the early hours of Saturday morning.

“If you recognise him, or have any information or footage that could assist our enquiries, please contact 101 quoting log 0270 of 28th June.”