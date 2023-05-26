News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
11-year-old boy in critical condition after being struck by police van
EasyJet launches 9 new routes from UK
Car crashes into Downing Street gates - emergency services at scene
Tragedy as 2 young people drown in lake
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83

Blackpool Police arrest 32-year-old man after two girls were approached on way to school

Blackpool Police have arrested a 32-year-old man after two girls were approached on the way to school.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 26th May 2023, 07:42 BST- 1 min read

Posting on Facebook on Thursday night (May 25), Blackpool Police said: “We wanted to give you an update about an incident that we know has generated some speculation on social media and tell you what we’ve done about it.

“Between 09:00am and 10:00am this morning (May 25), we received two reports of suspicious behaviour in the Daggers Hall Lane and Blackpool Road areas of town. It was reported that a man in a vehicle had approached two girls, on route to school. Thankfully, neither girl was touched or physically harmed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Blackpool CID have progressed the investigation into these reports and we can confirm that a 32-year-old man from Rochdale has been arrested on suspicion of Attempted Child Abduction and inciting a child under 16 to engage in sexual activity. This person remains in custody at this time whilst our investigation continues.

Blackpool Police have arrested a man Attempted Child Abduction and inciting a child under 16 to engage in sexual activity.Blackpool Police have arrested a man Attempted Child Abduction and inciting a child under 16 to engage in sexual activity.
Blackpool Police have arrested a man Attempted Child Abduction and inciting a child under 16 to engage in sexual activity.
Most Popular
Read More
Body of a man found on Blackpool beach near to Blackpool Tower

“We understand the impact this report will have had in the community and want to reassure you that we take reports like this extremely seriously. We are mindful of several social media posts about the incident online. We would urge people not to speculate and instead report any relevant information directly to us.

Hide Ad

“This incident is reported to have happened in open locations on busy main traffic routes. With that in mind, we’d ask that if you were in the area this morning and have dashcam or CCTV footage that could be relevant to our investigation, please get in contact.”

Hide Ad

You can contact police on 101 quoting log 0354 of May 25, or report online.