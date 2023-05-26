Blackpool Police arrest 32-year-old man after two girls were approached on way to school

Posting on Facebook on Thursday night (May 25), Blackpool Police said: “We wanted to give you an update about an incident that we know has generated some speculation on social media and tell you what we’ve done about it.

“Between 09:00am and 10:00am this morning (May 25), we received two reports of suspicious behaviour in the Daggers Hall Lane and Blackpool Road areas of town. It was reported that a man in a vehicle had approached two girls, on route to school. Thankfully, neither girl was touched or physically harmed.

“Blackpool CID have progressed the investigation into these reports and we can confirm that a 32-year-old man from Rochdale has been arrested on suspicion of Attempted Child Abduction and inciting a child under 16 to engage in sexual activity. This person remains in custody at this time whilst our investigation continues.

“We understand the impact this report will have had in the community and want to reassure you that we take reports like this extremely seriously. We are mindful of several social media posts about the incident online. We would urge people not to speculate and instead report any relevant information directly to us.

“This incident is reported to have happened in open locations on busy main traffic routes. With that in mind, we’d ask that if you were in the area this morning and have dashcam or CCTV footage that could be relevant to our investigation, please get in contact.”

