Blackpool Police are searching for this missing Morecambe man Stephen Lavelle

Have your say

Stephen Lavelle, a missing man from Morecambe, is being looked for by Blackpool Police.

Stephen Lavelle, 58, was last seen on Marine Road East in Morecambe at 11am on June 15.

Stephen Lavelle is missing from his home.

Police say he has family in Blackpool and in Southport.

READ MORE >>> Blackpool pensioner beaten unconscious in random attack on her way home from bingo



In a post on Facebook this afternoon, Blackpool Police said they were "growing increasingly concerned" about Stephen, who they believe is in the Blackpool area.

Anyone who sees Stephen, or knows where he is, can call 101 and quote log LC-20190616-1180.