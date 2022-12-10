Blackpool Police are “really concerned” about two women who have been reported missing

Sharon MacKay and Lisa Clarke were last seen together in Manchester on December 5 and police believe they have travelled to Blackpool.

Sharing a picture of the pair on Facebook, Blackpool Police said: “They do have links to St Anne’s and Lytham, so we’re asking people in the area to please be aware and let us know if they see Sharon or Lisa.

"Sharon (in the left of the picture) is described as white, 5”5, slim build, mid-length brown hair usually worn in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing glasses, jeans, trainers and a black Superdry jacket with orange detail.

Sharon MacKay (left) and Lisa Clarke (right) are believed to be missing in Blackpool.

"Lisa (in the right of the picture) is 5”2, white, dresses in loose clothing and usually wears a headscarf.