Blackpool Police have issued an image of a man they wish to speak to, asking for help identifying him.

The police wish to speak to the man in relation to a theft offence which occurred in the Red Bank Road area of Blackpool on October 1.

A spokesperson for the police confirmed the incident involved a theft from a cash machine.

He is shown to be a white male over the age of 40, with dark grey hair.