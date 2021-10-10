Blackpool Police appeal for help identifying a man related to a theft offence

The police want to speak to him about an incident that happened in Bispham.

By Aimee Seddon
Sunday, 10th October 2021, 10:11 am
Updated Sunday, 10th October 2021, 10:18 am
Blackpool Police have asked for help in identifying the pictured man.

Blackpool Police have issued an image of a man they wish to speak to, asking for help identifying him.

The police wish to speak to the man in relation to a theft offence which occurred in the Red Bank Road area of Blackpool on October 1.

A spokesperson for the police confirmed the incident involved a theft from a cash machine.

He is shown to be a white male over the age of 40, with dark grey hair.

The police ask anyone who recognises the man to e-mail [email protected] or alternatively call them on 101, quoting log reference: lc-20211001-1131

