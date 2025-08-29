Blackpool plasterer sobs and hugs family as judge sends him to prison for 6 years

A drug dealer caught with a bagful of narcotics worth more than £100,000 has been jailed by a judge in Preston.

Daniel Morrissey was in tears in court as he was sent to prison for more than six years after admitting possessing heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine and ketamine with intent to supply.

The 28-year-old claimed he was only involved as a way of paying back drug bosses for a cocaine debt he had run up.

But Recorder Charlotte Deane decided he had played a significant role in the operation to distribute drugs across Blackpool.

She told Morrissey, of St Annes Road in the resort, that he could have gone down for nine-and-a-half years had the case gone to trial. But because he pleaded guilty to all four counts his sentence was cut by one third to six years four months.

Preston Crown Court was told the former plasterer had been staying at a house in Blackpool which police raided on January 3 this year. He was found in the lounge where he directed officers to a bag behind the sofa, telling them: “It’s all in there.”

Messages on his phone proved he had been heavily involved in the storage, bagging and distribution of all four types of drugs. In one sent to two other members of the gang he said: “Got it all bagged.”

In the bag police found packages of crack cocaine with a street value of between £50,000 and £60,000, heroin worth between £31,000 and £38,000, cocaine valued at between £4,200 and £6,200 and ketamine worth between £900 and £1,800.

The total value of the haul was estimated by drugs officers at between £86,200 and £106,800. They also seized £2,660 in cash from the premises.

On his mobile phone there were numerous drug messages to the two other gang members – nicknamed Shadrack (from Emmerdale) and Ruben Amorim (after the Manchester United manager) – proving, claimed prosecution barrister Hayley Parkes, that he was more than just a bit-part player.

Anthony Parkinson, defending Morrissey, said his client understood he would be going to jail but asked that the sentence be kept to a minimum. He said he had shown remorse for his crimes.

Morrissey had broken down in tears when he entered court, hugging sobbing relatives and friends before he made his way into the dock.

Mr Parkinson said: “He attends today tearful, upset and supported by a large number of friends and family in the public gallery.”

Going to jail would have a “significant” impact on his young family.

In mitigation he said Morrissey had started using cannabis at the age of about 13 and had started using cocaine two years ago. He had run up a debt to the drugs gang of around £1,300.

He had stopped using the drug but at that point he was told he would have to work for them to repay the debt.

Mr Parkinson said he had no influence on those above him in the chain and was only receiving a limited financial advantage because payment was being knocked off his debt.

Recorder Charlotte Deane told Morrissey: “You accrued a big debt due to cocaine use. As a result you were asked to pay off that debt by involving yourself in trafficking drugs.

“You were given drugs by others to distribute, you used your own phone, you dropped off drugs, you organised drugs for collection and your debt was erased over time.

“Police arrived (at the house), handcuffed you and you told them where the drugs could be found. The total estimated value was from £86,200 to £106,800.

“I am satisfied that you played a significant role. You had a clear awareness of the scale of the operation. You were underneath the other two men (Shadrack and Amorim). You had no influence, as far as I can tell, on the others above you.

“There were children living at the property where you were found. I accept you are remorseful.”

Recorder Deane ordered the drugs, drug paraphernalia and a small pocket knife found in the bag to be destroyed. The cash found at the house will be confiscated.