Rodney Dinsmore, 78, of Park Road, sexually assaulted his three victims when they were just children and teenagers.

Dinsmore's crimes were reported to police in 2017 and an investigation was launched.

Rodney Dinsmore sexually assaulted his three victims when they were just children and teenagers (Credit: Lancashire Police)

He was subsequently convicted of 18 offences:

inciting a child to commit an act of gross indecency

indecent assault on a female under 14

engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child

sexual activity with a child under 13

inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity

sexual activity with a child under 17

He was found guilty by a jury following a trial in November 2023.

Dinsmore was jailed for 15 years and given a three-year extended licence period after appearing at Preston Crown Court on Tuesday (January 30.

He was also made to sign the sex offenders register indefinitely and was issued with a sexual harm prevention order.

Detective Chief Inspector Lee Wilson, of Lancashire Constabulary's Force Major Investigation Team, said: "I want to begin by thanking and praising the victims for their bravery throughout this incredibly distressing time.

"They have shown such courage and resilience in reporting Dinsmore's despicable crimes, and I am pleased that they have received justice."

He added: "Dinsmore chose to sexually assault his three victims. He and his crimes are nothing short of disgusting and abhorrent.

"I welcome the lengthy custodial sentence handed down on him today, and I hope that this sends a clear message: we will find you, we will catch you, and we will bring you to justice.