Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Christopher Pohl wound down the window of his car and begged his estranged wife to "come home."

But a court heard that simple act breached a restraining order imposed on the 75-year-old, banning him from contacting his lifelong partner after he assaulted her in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A judge in Preston took pity on the Blackpool pensioner who was now said to be showing the early signs of dementia.

His estranged wife had asked the court not to send him to prison.

Christopher Pohl wound down the window of his car and begged his estranged wife to "come home"

Instead of jailing him for the offence - which was also in breach of a suspended sentence - District Judge Richard Clews gave him two months in prison suspended for 15 months.

But he told him that, despite having been married for 57 years, he had to now "let go."

Advertisement Hide Ad

"No court would want to send a man of your age to prison," said the judge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But let me tell you in no uncertain terms that if a court feels it has to do it it will.

"Older men (than you) have been sent to prison by this court."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pohl, of Maxwell Grove, Blackpool, admitted breaching the order which happened when he spotted his wife while he was driving down Dutton Road in the resort.

Barrister Richard Flook, prosecuting, told the court Pohl followed her and then parked alongside her, wound down his window and shouted "Come home."

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That was it," said Mr Flook. "He says he wanted to tell her to come home. She had not encouraged him to make contact."

In a statement read out in court, his ex-wife urged the judge not to send him to prison as it would not only affect his medical condition but also upset her.

"She doesn't want him to go into custody," said Mr Flook.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Harman, defending, told Judge Clews: "They were married for nearly 60 years.

"It must almost be like having a limb removed after that length of marriage.

"He (Pohl) has seeming onset of vascular dementia which will only get worse. It may go some way to explain his bizarre behaviour that day."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Harman said Pohl had other health issues and was awaiting a heart operation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Medically he is in a very bad way. He is becoming very confused. He says he was incredibly stupid for what happened."

The court was told the restraining order and suspended sentence were imposed in April 2023 and the breach happened five months later.

Judge Clews told him he was not "on this occasion" going to send him to prison, but if he breached the suspended sentence again the court might have little alternative "whatever your state of health" to jail him.

"I appreciate, of course, that after a 57-year-old relationship, which no doubt was very loving for most of the time, it is very difficult to let go. But you must do that if you want to stay out of prison."