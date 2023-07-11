Tracey Fagan, 52, of Osborne Road is charged with possessing heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply.

She is further charged with possessing £500 in cash from alleged criminal activity.

Arrested at the same time as Fagan was Imran Mehrban, 47, of Bolton Street, Blackpool who faces the same charges.

Magistrates heard the two had allegedly ‘cuckooed’ a known drug user, taking over the person's home to deal the Class A drugs.

The pair were sent for trial at Preston Crown Court where they will appear on Friday, August 4.