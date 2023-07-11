News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool pair charged with dealing heroin and crack cocaine

A 52-year-old woman has appeared before Blackpool Magistrates accused of selling heroin and crack cocaine in the resort.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 11th Jul 2023, 12:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 12:28 BST

Tracey Fagan, 52, of Osborne Road is charged with possessing heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply.

She is further charged with possessing £500 in cash from alleged criminal activity.

Arrested at the same time as Fagan was Imran Mehrban, 47, of Bolton Street, Blackpool who faces the same charges.

Magistrates heard the two had allegedly ‘cuckooed’ a known drug user, taking over the person's home to deal the Class A drugs.

The pair were sent for trial at Preston Crown Court where they will appear on Friday, August 4.

Fagan was bailed in the meantime while Mehrban was remanded in custody.