Blackpool pair charged after 6 hour rooftop stand-off with police

Two men have been charged following a six-hour rooftop stand-off with police in Blackpool.

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 8th May 2023, 11:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th May 2023, 11:22 BST

Police were called to an address in Lytham Road at 4.24pm on Saturday (May 6) after two men climbed onto the roof and reportedly hurled slates down to the ground.

A 23-year-old man was taken off the roof and arrested at approximately 5.15pm.

But officers continued to negotiate with another man for a further five hours, with the 41-year-old finally brought off the roof and arrested at 10.21pm.

Police at the scene in Lytham Road, South Shore on Monday afternoon (May 7). Picture credit: Philip HardcastlePolice at the scene in Lytham Road, South Shore on Monday afternoon (May 7). Picture credit: Philip Hardcastle
Alexander Traynor, 41, of Alexandra Road, Blackpool, has been charged with five counts of causing criminal damage, two counts of assaulting an emergency worker and one count of intentionally/recklessly causing a public nuisance.

Callum Holehouse, 23, of Alexandra Road, Blackpool, has been charged with intentionally/recklessly causing a public nuisance.

Both men have been remanded to appear before Preston Magistrates Court today (May 8).

During the incident, a 36-year-old woman and two juveniles were also arrested on suspicion of assaulting police officers at the cordon placed around the scene.

They were taken into custody but have since been bailed.

Chief Inspector Dave Hannan of Blackpool Police, said: “This was a challenging situation and our priority throughout was the safety of the public in the area and the safety of the two men on the roof.

“Significant damage was caused to the building.

“A number of police officers were involved in managing the scene and bringing the incident to a safe conclusion through skilled negotiations.

“We thank the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service for their assistance.”