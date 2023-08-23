Two men were arrested after a police chase around Grange Park in Blackpool last night (Tuesday, August 22).

A number of police were deployed to the estate after reports of a car being stolen at around 10.50pm.

Patrols searched the streets for the vehicle before it was spotted and the driver was pursued by officers.

The driver was later stopped and two men from Blackpool were arrested.

A 21-year-old was arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking and a 22-year-old arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft.

Lancashire Police said the pair remained in custody this afternoon.

Police statement

A police spokesperson said: “Around 10.50pm yesterday (Tuesday, August 22) we received a report of a suspected vehicle theft in Blackpool.

“Officers followed the car and following a short pursuit it was stopped in the Grange Park area.

“A 21-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking, with a 22-year-old man from Blackpool arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft.