A paedophile from Blackpool has been brought to justice thanks to the bravery of five young victims.

Daniel Pritchard, of Langdale Road, Blackpool, was convicted of 21 charges by a jury in October 2023

The 44-year-old was sentenced to 26 years in jail at Preston Crown Court on Monday (January 9).

The offences were committed against five girls aged between eight and 16.

Daniel Pritchard has been jailed for 26 years (Credit: Lancashire Police)

They all gave evidence at Pritchard’s trial and were supported throughout by their families, police officers and victim services.

Det Sgt Jamie Robinson, of the Child Protection Team at Blackpool Police, said: "The children involved in what can only be described as an awful and disgusting chain of abuse, have shown such resilience and bravery throughout this investigation.

"They have remained consistent and true to themselves and should feel immensely empowered by their ability to speak out and find that strength.

"Pritchard was a controlling and manipulative man who targeted these children sensing their vulnerabilities and taking full advantage of it - abusing them at every opportunity that he had."

A significant investigation was started in September 2021 after a report was made to officers.

Pritchard had befriended the families of the children and went on to commit the offences.

Pritchard was found guilty of two charges of rape, 13 charges of sexual assault, five charges of sexual activity with a child and one charge of causing a child to engage in sexual activity after a three-week trial. He had denied the offences.

Pritchard was given a 26-year prison sentence, with a two-year extended licence.