A Blackpool nan was left fighting for breath after fireworks were set off inside her block of flats - with rockets exploding right outside her door.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the flats in Langdale Road, Mereside where residents found their homes filled with smoke around 9pm last night.

One woman said it was like a “war zone” after fireworks thundered inside the flats’ hallway, startling residents with frightening bangs and leaving some struggling to breathe through the smoke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Brookes, who suffers from COPD and is receiving end-of-life care, was fighting for breath after the rockets were ignited on her doorstep, spewing thick, acrid smoke into her flat.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to Langdale Road, Mereside where residents found their homes filled with smoke after fireworks were set off inside flats last night. Credit: David Gregson | David Gregson / Google

When the smoke cleared, holes were found punched in the walls by the force of the fireworks, while the floors were stained black with smoke damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They could have killed her,” said one of Mrs Brookes’ neighbours, who asked not to be named for fear of reprisal from the youths, who he says are “constantly harassing” residents around Langdale Road, Ennerdale Road and Crummock Place.

“We are constantly being harassed by gangs of young teens and younger children,” he added.

When the smoke cleared, holes were found punched in the walls by the force of the fireworks, while the floors were stained black with smoke damage | Submitted

“Last night fireworks were set off inside the flats which caused a lot of damage to property and serious smoke that could have had terrible consequences for Mrs Brookes.”

Her granddaughter, Amy, said: “The whole block of flats was smoked out and there was no way for people like my nan, who is housebound, to escape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s just not on. My nan has COPD and other health issues and they set the fireworks off next to her door. She couldn’t get out if she wanted to and was struggling to breathe.”

Amy said her grandmother is still struggling to catch her breath today and says her flat reeks of smoke.

“They really could have killed her,” she said.

Amy Brookes with the remains of one of the fireworks which was found inside her grandmother's flat, causing smoke to fill her home and leaving her struggling to breathe | Amy Brookes

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “At around 9pm on Wednesday (November 6) we were called to reports of smoke in a communal area of a block of flats on Langdale Road, Blackpool.

“Officers attended, along with our colleagues from the fire service, to find a firework had been ignited causing the smoke. Fortunately no one was injured.

“An investigation is underway and enquiries are ongoing.

“If you have any information that could assist us in our enquiries, please call 101 quoting log 1489 of November 6, 2024.”