Emergency services were called after a woman was found unresponsive at an address in Severn Road at around 7pm on Boxing Day (Monday, December 26).

A murder inquiry was subsequently launched when police and paramedics found a woman in her 70s dead when they entered the property.

A public appeal for information was later issued on Tuesday (December 27), with detectives urging anyone who may have seen anything suspicious to come forward.

But, following a post-mortem examination that took place later that afternoon, officers confirmed they were satisfied there were “no suspicious circumstances surrounding the woman’s death”.

A 47-year-old man from Manchester who was arrested on suspicion of murder was released with no further action.

“Our thoughts remain with the woman’s loved ones at this difficult time,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

