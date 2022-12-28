Blackpool murder investigation closed by Lancashire Police after woman's death no longer deemed suspicious
A murder investigation in Blackpool was closed by police after a woman’s death was no longer deemed suspicious.
Emergency services were called after a woman was found unresponsive at an address in Severn Road at around 7pm on Boxing Day (Monday, December 26).
A murder inquiry was subsequently launched when police and paramedics found a woman in her 70s dead when they entered the property.
A public appeal for information was later issued on Tuesday (December 27), with detectives urging anyone who may have seen anything suspicious to come forward.
But, following a post-mortem examination that took place later that afternoon, officers confirmed they were satisfied there were “no suspicious circumstances surrounding the woman’s death”.
A 47-year-old man from Manchester who was arrested on suspicion of murder was released with no further action.
“Our thoughts remain with the woman’s loved ones at this difficult time,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.