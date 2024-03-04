Blackpool mum Laura Langley to stand trial accused of murdering her baby daughter
A Blackpool mum will stand trial in April charged with murdering her baby daughter.
Laura Langley, 38, is accused of killing her daughter Edith after the newborn suffered multiple rib fractures at their home in Marton on November 20, 2020.
Emergency services were called to Langley's home in Belgrave Road after she made a 999 call shortly before 4am reporting that seven-week-old Edith was not breathing.
Emergency services rushed the newborn to Blackpool Victoria Hospital but they were unable to save her. She was sadly pronounced dead at 4.53am.
Langley denies murder and a second charge of cruelty to Edith.
A trial got under way at Preston Crown Court in October last year, but after two weeks of evidence the jury in the trial were discharged and the trial halted.
High Court judge Mr Justice Morris did not disclose why the jury were dismissed.
Langley was granted bail and a new trial has been fixed at the same court for April 15, 2024. The trial is estimated to last between two and three weeks.