Blackpool mum of killer jailed for giving her son a false alibi

The mum of a killer has been jailed for 12 months for giving him a false alibi.

Elizabeth Bradshaw, 61, of Osborne Road, Blackpool, was found guilty of perverting the course of justice at St Albans Crown Court.

Vinnie Bradshaw

Her son, Vinnie Bradshaw, inset, had previously been jailed for manslaughter over the death of 23-year-old Jamil Sarki, who was stabbed to death in Welwyn Garden City in January 2018.

Kim Munns, 56, and Gemma Kinnane, 31, both of The Close, London, were also found guilty of perverting the course of justice.

Munns was for 12 months and Kinnane had a 12-month term suspended for two years and was given 200 hours of community service.

Det Con Melanie Knight, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridge and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit said: “I hope that Bradshaw spends her time behind bars reflecting on the severity of her actions. Her actions as Jamil lay dead were disgusting.”

Mr Sarki suffered a fatal stab wound to the heart and two stab wounds to his arm. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Daniel Frazer-Traille, 35, of Jasmine Gardens, Hatfield, was jailed for life for murder. Vinnie Bradshaw and Keith Coventry, 35, of The Close, Chingford, were convicted of manslaughter.