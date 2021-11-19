Blackpool mum accused of starving disabled daughter to death appears in court

Elaine Clarke, 49, previously pleaded not guilty to the unlawful killing of her daughter Debbie Leitch, who was found at their home in Garden Terrace in South Shore on August 29 2019.

READ: Blackpool mum denies causing starvation death of daughter Debbie LeitchParamedics attended, and Miss Leitch was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem found that Miss Leitch, who had Down’s syndrome, died from severe emaciation and neglect with an extensive scabies skin infection.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deborah Leitch

Clarke appeared for a pre-trial review at Preston Crown Court this morning with co-defendant Robert Bruce, 45, of Windsor Terrace, Rothwell, who pleaded not guilty to causing or allowing the death of Ms Leitch between January 2019 and August 2019 while he was living in the house.

Following the hearing, a second pre-trial review was arranged for the pair on December 20.

The case is scheduled to go to trial on January 31 2022, and is expected to last four weeks.

An inquest into the death of Miss Leitch was opened at Blackpool town hall on November 5, however, a full inquest will not be heard until after the trial is concluded.