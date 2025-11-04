Blackpool mum, 37, banned from Asda and Booths after shoplifting spree
Sarah Coulton, 37, of Avon Place Blackpool was banned from the supermarkets and handed a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) at Lancaster Magistrates' Court on October 28.
The CBO means Coulton is barred from entering the Booths stores in Lytham and Garstang, and Blackpool’s Asda superstore in Cherry Tree Road, for the next three years. She is also banned from the Asda store in Welbeck Avenue.
Join our WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Op Vulture
Coulton’s arrest and CBO was a result of Operation Vulture - Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.
The operation sees dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county to better share intelligence, get a deeper understanding of retail crime and identify more offenders.