A woman from Blackpool has been banned from Asda and Booths for shoplifting.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah Coulton, 37, of Avon Place Blackpool was banned from the supermarkets and handed a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) at Lancaster Magistrates' Court on October 28.

The CBO means Coulton is barred from entering the Booths stores in Lytham and Garstang, and Blackpool’s Asda superstore in Cherry Tree Road, for the next three years. She is also banned from the Asda store in Welbeck Avenue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Coulton, 37, of Avon Place, Blackpool has been handed a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) after Lancashire Police charged her with shoplifting offences | Lancashire Police

Op Vulture

Coulton’s arrest and CBO was a result of Operation Vulture - Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

The operation sees dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county to better share intelligence, get a deeper understanding of retail crime and identify more offenders.