Blackpool MH17 victim's nephew calls the new murder charges "a significant step towards justice"

The nephew of a Blackpool man who was killed on flight MH17 has called new murder charges "a significant step towards justice".



But Jordan Withers, 28, whose uncle, Glenn Thomas, died when the Malaysia Airlines flight was shot down over Ukraine in 2014, says the announcement has "dragged up all the old emotions."

Jordan Withers.

It has been almost five years since MH17 was shot down, killing all 298 passengers and crew onboard, as it flew between Amsterdam and Kuala Lumpur.

Now Dutch prosecutors have charged four men - three Russians and one Ukranian - with murder, for their involvement in shooting down the plane.

Lawyers in the Netherlands have issued international arrest warrants for Igor Girkin, Sergei Dubinsky, and Oleg Pulatov - all from Russia - and Leonid Kharchenko of Ukraine.

Jordan says he is "pretty glad" that some progress has been made, and called the charges "the first real tangible evidence we've been given."

"Obviously," he says, "everyone is innocent until proven guilty, but this feels like a step in the right direction."

The decision by Dutch prosecutors to prosecute the four men "caught us a bit off guard," says Jordan.

"And while I'm happy that we have finally got something, I know I am never going to get my uncle back."