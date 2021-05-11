Blackpool massage parlour Moon temporarily shutdown over health and safety concerns

The business, Moon on Highfield Road, was shutdown temporarily by teams on Friday evening following concerns from nearby residents.

Blackpool Council said the business will remain shut until it makes changes to comply with the health and safety issues.

A council spokesman said: "On Friday night we visited a business on Highfield Road along with the police. Our officers had concerns over a number of issues including fire safety and electrical installations leading to a prohibition notice being served under the Health and Safety at Work Act.

"The owner has been provided with a schedule of works that need to be completed before it can re-open."

Prohibition notices usually refer to a breach of health and safety legislation. An inspector will issue a prohibition notice if the activities involve a risk of serious personal injury.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said it followed 'community concerns' and the neighbourhood policing team helped Blackpool Council officials with the temporary closure.

They added that it was 'closed down for health and safety purposes, unsafe electricals and no fire alarms.'

The business was contacted for comment.

