Blackpool man's police arrest death was tragic misadventure

Mr Robinson, 56, of Queens Promenade, was pulled over by police on Knowle Avenue, North Shore, at 5.30pm on March 11 2021 after the car he was driving in was reported stolen from a rental business.

Upon exiting his vehicle, he attempted to swallow the 4cm by 7cm plastic bag, which contained packets of heroin, crack cocaine and an unidentified brown substance.

The bag became lodged in his airway, and he collapsed shortly after being detained following a struggle with the arresting PCs, 4105 Hardacre and 6968 Reeve.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ronald Robinson

The officers attempted to revive him by performing CPR - but did not realise he was choking, as the bag was lodged too deep to be visible. PC Hardacre said he believed the dad of five was suffering a drug overdose.

Paramedics were called and the package was removed from Mr Robinson's airway at 6.02pm, however, he remained unresponsive. He was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after 6.30pm.

Today (June 24) an jury handed down a conclusion of death by misadventure following a five day inquest.

Coroner Andrew Cousins said: "I'd like to thank the jury for the time they have given to this inquest. I'm grateful to all for attending the summons and for the attention that has been given to this inquest.