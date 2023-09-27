Blackpool man's death in alleyway near Layton Primary School is 'not suspicious' say Lancashire Police
The man, aged in his 30s, was found dead in an alley behind Eastwood Avenue, next to Layton Primary School, at around 8.30am on Monday (September 25).
On Tuesday, Lancashire Police said his death was being treated as ‘unexplained’ and an investigation was ongoing.
The alley was cordoned off while CSI examined the scene, but detectives are now satisfied that the cause of death is not suspicious.
A post-mortem examination has taken place and a file will be passed onto HM Coroner in due course, said the force.
A police spokesperson said: “We were called by the ambulance service at 9am on Monday, September 25, to reports of a sudden death in an alleyway off Eastwood Avenue in Blackpool.
"Officers have attended and sadly found the body of a man in his 30s. Our thoughts are with his family at this distressing time.
"His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed onto HM Coroner in due course.”