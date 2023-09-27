News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool man's death in alleyway near Layton Primary School is 'not suspicious' say Lancashire Police

The ‘sudden death’ of a man in an alleyway near a Blackpool primary school is not being treated as suspicious, say police.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 27th Sep 2023, 12:04 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 12:04 BST
The man, aged in his 30s, was found dead in an alley behind Eastwood Avenue, next to Layton Primary School, at around 8.30am on Monday (September 25).

On Tuesday, Lancashire Police said his death was being treated as ‘unexplained’ and an investigation was ongoing.

The alley was cordoned off while CSI examined the scene, but detectives are now satisfied that the cause of death is not suspicious.

The man's body was found in an alleyway behind Eastwood Avenue, near Layton Primary School, at around 8.30am on Monday (September 25). Picture by Dan Martino / Blackpool Gazette
The man's body was found in an alleyway behind Eastwood Avenue, near Layton Primary School, at around 8.30am on Monday (September 25). Picture by Dan Martino / Blackpool Gazette

A post-mortem examination has taken place and a file will be passed onto HM Coroner in due course, said the force.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called by the ambulance service at 9am on Monday, September 25, to reports of a sudden death in an alleyway off Eastwood Avenue in Blackpool.

"Officers have attended and sadly found the body of a man in his 30s. Our thoughts are with his family at this distressing time.

"His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed onto HM Coroner in due course.”