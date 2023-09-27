The ‘sudden death’ of a man in an alleyway near a Blackpool primary school is not being treated as suspicious, say police.

The man, aged in his 30s, was found dead in an alley behind Eastwood Avenue, next to Layton Primary School, at around 8.30am on Monday (September 25).

On Tuesday, Lancashire Police said his death was being treated as ‘unexplained’ and an investigation was ongoing.

The alley was cordoned off while CSI examined the scene, but detectives are now satisfied that the cause of death is not suspicious.

The man's body was found in an alleyway behind Eastwood Avenue, near Layton Primary School, at around 8.30am on Monday (September 25). Picture by Dan Martino / Blackpool Gazette

A post-mortem examination has taken place and a file will be passed onto HM Coroner in due course, said the force.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called by the ambulance service at 9am on Monday, September 25, to reports of a sudden death in an alleyway off Eastwood Avenue in Blackpool.

"Officers have attended and sadly found the body of a man in his 30s. Our thoughts are with his family at this distressing time.