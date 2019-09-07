Blackpool man with 'violent' plans to attack and kill Muslims has been jailed

A man who built a homemade taser and planned to attack and kill Muslims has been jailed.

Darren Dale was visited by police officers on Thursday, February 14 where he told officers about violent plans to attack and kill Muslims.

The 41-year-old, of Reads Avenue, Blackpool, was being visited as a result of what police describe as "expressed extreme right wing views in the past".

During the visit Dale made racist comments towards Muslims.

He also told police about YouTube videos he had watched online on how to make explosive devices.

As officers were leaving, Dale then showed them several weapons including a steel bar from a dumb bell, a knife and two tasers – one which he had made himself.

Dale boasted the taser was as powerful as a police one and that he would simply need to connect the device to a battery for it to work.

Later that day, officers returned at 10pm after they had obtained a search authority and arrested him.

A house search was conducted where more weapons were uncovered including a black plastic block with wires sticking out.

Dale was charged and subsequently pleaded guilty.

He was sentenced to three years and four months in prison at Preston Crown Court on Friday (September 6) after pleading guilty to threats to kill and attempted possession of a prohibited weapon.

Speaking after the case, Head of Investigations for Counter Terrorism Policing for the North West, Detective Superintendent Will Chatterton, said: "It’s horrifying that an individual planned to carry out a pre-empted venomous attack intending to harm people because of their religion.

"As a result of our police officers working closely with Counter Terrorism specialists, Dale’s intentions were thwarted long before he could ever carry them out and I hope that is a fact that gives people good reason to be confident in the ability of the police to identify, prevent and prosecute such offenders.

"Our first priority will always be to keep people safe.

"Thanks to the diligence of our partners and Lancashire Police, who we could not have secured today’s sentence without, another dangerous man is behind bars."

To report any suspicious activity call police on 0800 789 321.

Anyone who sees extremist content online can report their concerns anonymously to specialist officers at the world-leading Counter Terrorism Internet Referral Unit at www.gov.uk/report-terrorism