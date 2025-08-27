Blackpool man with "criminal record 14 pages long" jailed after shoplifting spree at Tesco and B&M
The 36-year-old, who was given a suspended sentence last December for 15 counts of stealing from shops, appeared before a judge again this week for six more offences of helping himself to goods and walking out without paying.
His targets during a two-week shopping binge were Tesco Express in Central Drive, the One Stop Store in Daggers Hall Lane and B&M in Whitegate Drive.
In total he made off with items including food, alcohol, cleaning products and AirPods worth more than £400.
He was said in court to be a “persistent and prolific shoplifter” with a “significant” history of offending.
Preston Crown Court was told his criminal record stretched to 14 pages. Most of his previous crimes were thefts from shops dating back as far as 2002.
Barrister Rachel Oakdene, prosecuting, said the latest half dozen charges came from a period between April 6 and 25.
The first theft came at the One Stop store in Daggers Hall Lane where the manager spotted four people acting suspiciously on CCTV. In total they stole groceries worth £112.
The same store was attacked again when Skelley and two others made off with goods worth £77.
Join our WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
At B&M in Whitegate Drive he entered the store alone and stole AirPods worth £20 by concealing them under his clothing. B&M was hit twice more for cleaning products worth almost £100 and another set of AirPods worth £30.
And finally Tesco Express in Central Drive lost grocery items including meat worth £64.30 when Skelley walked out with making any attempt to pay.
He was identified by a police officer who had dealt with him previously and arrested. In an interview he made a full confession.
The six offences were all committed while he was subject to an 18-month suspended sentence handed down last December for 15 shoplifting offences and a charge of dangerous driving.
Defence barrister Anthony Parkinson told the court that Skelley, of Highfield Road, Blackpool, had already served the equivalent of a three-month jail sentence while being on remand and on an electronic tag.
The lawyer said the latest charges he faced were “low level shoplifting offences”.
Recorder Michael Blakey said Skelley had to be sentenced for three thefts from B&M, two from the One Stop store and one from Tesco Express. All three had applied for compensation for the goods stolen.
He told him that shoplifting impacted on everyone because stores had to increase prices to offset losses due to crime.
And he added: “Although these are low-level offences they are so persistent it seems to me they cross the custody threshold.
He sentenced Skelley to four months imprisonment on each of the six charges to run concurrently and one month consecutive under the Bail Act for failing to attend court at an earlier hearing, making a total of five months.