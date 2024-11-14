Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A "persistent offender" who struck a police officer in the head with a brick as he resisted arrest has been jailed for two years.

Ryan Mann, aged 30, attacked the officer in Chesterfield Road, Blackpool as he tried to detain him.

Mann, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty at Preston Crown Court to causing grievous bodily harm.

The court heard that officers went to Eaves Street, Blackpool, in August 2024 where they found Mann.

He was suspected of robbery and was wanted for recall to prison.

Mann tried to escape down a back alley but was caught and as he grappled with police, he picked up a brick and hit a PC Bishop on the head.

The officer had to go to hospital where his injury was glued.

Recorder Ayeshi Siddiqi was told that the officer was now more anxious than before and still suffered headaches.

Mann had 19 previous convictions for offences including assault, possessing a knife, and supplying drugs.

Julie Taylor, for Mann, said he had his back to PC Bishop when he was being held, and "in panic" picked up the brick and turned and hit him with it.

Ms Taylor said Mann had been through a difficult time and had been diagnosed with cancer.

When police came he was "very concerned" about being returned to custody.

"He apologises for his behaviour on that day," said Ms Taylor.

"He didn't mean to cause that harm to the officer."

The assault was caught on camera with footage showing Mann striking the officer with the brick as he resisted arrest, before running away from the scene.

Sentencing Mann to 24 months in custody, Recorder Siddiqi said the officer he attacked was shocked by the escalation of violence.

She told Mann :"You are becoming a persistent offender. You were on licence at the time you committed this assault."

Following the assault on August 16, Assistant Chief Constable Karen Edwards of Lancashire Police warned: “Anyone who assaults one of my police officers will be arrested and will face the courts for their actions.

“The officer in the case was injured whilst he was working to keep our Lancashire communities safe.

“Assaulting police officers is completely unacceptable and again shows the dangers that officers face every single day.”