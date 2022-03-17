Blackpool man who glassed fellow drinker denies causing actual bodily harm

A Blackpool man accused of glassing a fellow drinker in the King Edward pub in Central Drive has been remanded in custody by the town's magistrates.

By Court reporter
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 9:34 am

24 year old Jordan Atkins, of Bute Avenue in the North Shore area of the resort, denied causing a man actual bodily harm at the King Edward pub in Central Drive on March 15, 2022.

Jordan Atkins will next appear at court on April 13, 2022.

He elected for trial at Preston Crown Court.

Blackpool Magistrates' Court