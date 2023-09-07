Blackpool man who became violent during queue jumping row at taxi office fined
A man became violent after believing a person had queue-jumped at a taxi office in Blackpool.
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Lee Shaughnessy began shouting and swearing after he thought a person had jumped the queue at the Premier cab office.
The 54-year-old also threw a cup at a staff member before damaging two computer screens.
Shaughnessy, of Swift Close, Blackpool, admitted assault and criminal damage worth £600.
Blackpool Magistrates heard he had been to a football game and then met up with relatives who had been drinking during the afternoon.
He was drunk when he went for a taxi home and lost his temper in the cab office.
He was ordered to pay fines and compensation totalling £1,835.