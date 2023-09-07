A man became violent after believing a person had queue-jumped at a taxi office in Blackpool.

Lee Shaughnessy began shouting and swearing after he thought a person had jumped the queue at the Premier cab office.

The 54-year-old also threw a cup at a staff member before damaging two computer screens.

Shaughnessy, of Swift Close, Blackpool, admitted assault and criminal damage worth £600.

Blackpool Magistrates heard he had been to a football game and then met up with relatives who had been drinking during the afternoon.

He was drunk when he went for a taxi home and lost his temper in the cab office.