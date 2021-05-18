Blackpool man who attacked cleaner working at McDonalds was 'undergoing psychotic trauma'
A Blackpool man has admitted attacking a female cleaner who was working at a McDonalds in the town.
Luke Bannister, 32, of Albert Road, Blackpool town centre, admitted attacking a female cleaner working at McDonalds in Bank Hey Street.
Magistrates granted a one-year conditional discharge and ordered him to pay his victim £100 compensation.
Defending, Steven Townley said: “He was undergoing psychotic trauma ... and does not remember anything.”