Blackpool man who attacked cleaner working at McDonalds was 'undergoing psychotic trauma'

A Blackpool man has admitted attacking a female cleaner who was working at a McDonalds in the town.

By Court reporter
Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 12:30 pm

Luke Bannister, 32, of Albert Road, Blackpool town centre, admitted attacking a female cleaner working at McDonalds in Bank Hey Street.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Magistrates granted a one-year conditional discharge and ordered him to pay his victim £100 compensation.

Defending, Steven Townley said: “He was undergoing psychotic trauma ... and does not remember anything.”

Blackpool Magistrates' Court