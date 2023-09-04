A man who allegedly bit off a chunk of a person’s ear during an attack outside a social club in Cleveleys has appeared in court.

Bradley Wint was charged with wounding following an assault which occurred outside the Wings Club in Victoria Road West on April 8.

The 24-year-old had been in the club with his mother and grandmother prior to the attack, Blackpool Magistrates heard on Monday (September 4).

He and his relatives allegedly disrupted a bingo game and a fight broke out when they were kicked out of the bar.

Suzanne Mugford, defending, said her client denied assault or biting but may have used self-defence.

The court heard that bricklayer Wint was arrested during a night out in Blackpool on Saturday (September 2).

He was bailed subject to a monitored curfew for trial at Preston Crown Court on October 2.