Blackpool man who allegedly bit off chunk of victim’s ear during attack outside social club in Cleveleys appears in court

A man who allegedly bit off a chunk of a person’s ear during an attack outside a social club in Cleveleys has appeared in court.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 4th Sep 2023, 14:00 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 14:00 BST

Bradley Wint was charged with wounding following an assault which occurred outside the Wings Club in Victoria Road West on April 8.

The 24-year-old had been in the club with his mother and grandmother prior to the attack, Blackpool Magistrates heard on Monday (September 4).

He and his relatives allegedly disrupted a bingo game and a fight broke out when they were kicked out of the bar.

A man who allegedly bit off a chunk of a person's ear during an attack outside a social club in Cleveleys has appeared in court (Credit: Google)A man who allegedly bit off a chunk of a person's ear during an attack outside a social club in Cleveleys has appeared in court (Credit: Google)
Suzanne Mugford, defending, said her client denied assault or biting but may have used self-defence.

The court heard that bricklayer Wint was arrested during a night out in Blackpool on Saturday (September 2).

He was bailed subject to a monitored curfew for trial at Preston Crown Court on October 2.

Wint must not contact any witnesses or enter the Wings Club.