Blackpool man wanted on suspicion of drug dealing

Police are trying to trace Paul Ashcroft in connection with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre between October 2020 and June 2021.

His last known address was Derby Road, North Shore but detectives say the 24-year-old might be staying in the Preston area.

He is described as 5ft 4in tall, of slim build with blue eyes and mousey hair.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Ashcroft is wanted in connection with Class A drugs offences in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre between October 2020 and June 2021

Detectives are appealing to anyone with information about his location to come forward immediately.

Previous convictions

In 2016, aged 18, Ashcroft was handed a 12-month sentence after he admitted stealing an £18,000 Rolex Submariner, along with high value jewellery and an iPad, from the home of a Fleetwood seaman.

A guilt-ridden Ashcroft handed himself over to police and later told Preston Crown Court that he panicked and threw the watch in the sea when he couldn’t find anyone who wanted to buy it on the local black market.

If you can help police, you should call 101 or email; [email protected]