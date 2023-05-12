Blackpool man wanted for falling to appear at Preston Crown Court over drugs charge
A Blackpool man is wanted by police after failing to appear at Preston Crown Court to face a drugs charge.
Lee Watson was due to appear at Preston Crown Court for the alleged possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply.
The 31-year-old is described as 5ft 7in tall and has green eyes.
He has links to Blackpool.
Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or emailing [email protected]
Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.