Blackpool man wanted for falling to appear at Preston Crown Court over drugs charge

A Blackpool man is wanted by police after failing to appear at Preston Crown Court to face a drugs charge.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 12th May 2023, 12:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th May 2023, 12:52 BST

Lee Watson was due to appear at Preston Crown Court for the alleged possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply.

The 31-year-old is described as 5ft 7in tall and has green eyes.

He has links to Blackpool.

Have you seen Lee Watson? He is wanted after failing to appear at Preston Crown Court (Credit: Lancashire Police)Have you seen Lee Watson? He is wanted after failing to appear at Preston Crown Court (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or emailing [email protected]

Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.