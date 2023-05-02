News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool man wanted by police over a burglary and an attempted burglary in Walton-le-Dale

Police ask for help to find Blackpol man wanted over Walton Le Dale burglaries.

By Aimee Seddon
Published 2nd May 2023, 16:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 17:10 BST

John Johnson, 50, is wanted for a residential burglary and an attempted residential burglary at addresses in the Walton Le Dale area where thousands of pounds worth of jewellery were stolen during broad daylight hours.

Johnson has links to Blackpool and is known to frequent Preston city centre. He also has links to Blackburn, but his current address is unknown.

Call police on 101 or 999 for immediate sightings, or alternatively email [email protected]

Have you seen 50-year-old John Johnson?Have you seen 50-year-old John Johnson?
