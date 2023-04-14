News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool man wanted as investigation into serious sexual assault continues

A man is wanted by police as an investigation into a serious sexual assault in Blackpool continues.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 14th Apr 2023, 15:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 15:55 BST

Jack Tyhurst is wanted in connection with an ongoing investigation into an allegation of a serious sexual assault in the resort last November.

The 28-year-old has links to various addresses in Blackpool.

Anyone who sees him or knows where he might be should contact police on 101, quoting log number 0082 of November 12, 2022.

Jack Tyhurst is wanted by police as an investigation into a serious sexual assault in Blackpool continues (Credit: Lancashire Police)Jack Tyhurst is wanted by police as an investigation into a serious sexual assault in Blackpool continues (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Call 999 for immediate sightings.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.