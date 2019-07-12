Blackpool man wanted after theft from electronics shop

Police are appealing for help in identifying a man wanted in connection with a theft in Blackpool.
A CCTV image of the man is being circulated after an electronic device was stolen from a shop in Central Drive on June 9.
A police spokesman said: "We want to speak to the man in the CCTV about a theft of electronic device from a shop on Central Drive, Blackpool on June 9.
"We believe the person in the CCTV could have information which will help our enquiries."
If you know who they are please e-mail 388@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log number LC-20190609-0426.