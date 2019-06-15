Blackpool man 'took control' of teenage girl

Have your say

A Blackpool man was found in the company of teenage girl who has made a serious sexual Allegation against him.

Forty-year-old David Wilcock of Park Road admitted unlawfully taking control of the girl when he appeared before District Judge Philip Barnes at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Wilcock was given a four month jail term suspended for two years.

He must undertake 25 days rehabilitation and 120 hours unpaid work.

The court heard that police were tipped off that Wilcock was in a fast food outlet with the 14 year old .

The judge told Wilcock :"You took custody of this child who was nothing to do with you."

Wilcock is also forbidden from having any contact with the girl.