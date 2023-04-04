News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool man Thomas Gerrity charged with historic child sex offences

A Blackpool man has appeared in court charged with historic sex offences against children.

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 4th Apr 2023, 14:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 14:52 BST

Thomas Gerrity, 67, of Sandhurst Avenue, Bispham, appeared before Blackpool Magistrates today (Tuesday, April 4).

He is charged with committing indecent sex offences against two girls, aged 13 and 14, with some of the alleged offences dating back 43 years.

Gerrity was bailed and Magistrates sent his case to Preston Crown Court for trial on May 3.

Thomas Gerrity, 67, of Sandhurst Avenue, Bispham, appeared before Blackpool Magistrates on Tuesday, April 4. He is charged with committing indecent sex offences against two girls, aged 13 and 14, with some of the alleged offences dating back 43 years.