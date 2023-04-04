Blackpool man Thomas Gerrity charged with historic child sex offences
A Blackpool man has appeared in court charged with historic sex offences against children.
Thomas Gerrity, 67, of Sandhurst Avenue, Bispham, appeared before Blackpool Magistrates today (Tuesday, April 4).
He is charged with committing indecent sex offences against two girls, aged 13 and 14, with some of the alleged offences dating back 43 years.
Gerrity was bailed and Magistrates sent his case to Preston Crown Court for trial on May 3.