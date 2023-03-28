Blackpool man stung by 'paedophile hunters' appears in court charged with child sex offences

Colin Griffin, 41, of Bolton Street, Blackpool was confronted by a vigilante group who detained him near his home last Tuesday (March 21).

The incident was live-streamed on Facebook with thousands of viewers watching the ‘sting’ unfold before police arrived and arrested him.

In the footage, the group – known as ‘Yorkshire Predator Hunters’ – accused him of attempting to meet up with a 14-year-old girl outside his local pub.

The 41-year-old being led into the back of a police van after being confronted by 'paedophile hunters' in Blackpool on Tuesday, March 21

They challenged him about sexually explicit conversations he allegedly had with her and two other children, aged 12 and 13. He was further accused of sending sexually explicit images of himself to one of the children.

The group revealed the ‘children’ were in fact adult decoys posing as children in a bid to expose Griffin’s alleged crimes.

The live-stream ended after police arrived at the scene and officers led Griffin into the back of a police van.

Colin Griffin, 41, of Bolton Street, Blackpool was arrested after being confronted by a group of 'paedophile hunters' who detained him near his home on Tuesday, March 21

Griffin appears in court

Lancashire Police have not commented on the incident at this stage, but Griffin has since appeared in court charged with two counts of engaging in sexual communication with girls under sixteen with a view to having sex with them.

He made his first appearance before Blackpool Magistrates on Thursday, March 23.

His cases were sent to Preston Crown Court where he will appear on Thursday, April 20.