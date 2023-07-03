News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool man Stephen Smith charged with kidnapping 7-year-old girl

A Blackpool man has been charged with kidnapping a seven-year-old girl.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 13:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 14:27 BST

Stephen Smith, 39, of Highbank Avenue, Blackpool was arrested and later charged with kidnapping the child on Friday (June 30).

He was also charged with a number of other serious offences. These include:

- GBH with intent (grievous bodily harm) against a woman – failing to comply with his Sex Offender notification requirements – aggravated vehicle taking – driving while disqualified – and driving without a licence.

Stephen Smith, 39, of Highbank Avenue, Blackpool was arrested and charged with kidnapping a 7-year-old girl on Friday (June 30)Stephen Smith, 39, of Highbank Avenue, Blackpool was arrested and charged with kidnapping a 7-year-old girl on Friday (June 30)
Smith made his first appearance before District Judge Andrew Garthwaite at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court today (Monday, July 3) but did not enter any pleas.

He was remanded in custody until his next hearing at Preston Crown Court on Monday, July 31.