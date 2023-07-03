Stephen Smith, 39, of Highbank Avenue, Blackpool was arrested and later charged with kidnapping the child on Friday (June 30).

He was also charged with a number of other serious offences. These include:

- GBH with intent (grievous bodily harm) against a woman – failing to comply with his Sex Offender notification requirements – aggravated vehicle taking – driving while disqualified – and driving without a licence.

Smith made his first appearance before District Judge Andrew Garthwaite at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court today (Monday, July 3) but did not enter any pleas.