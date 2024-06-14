Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A bereaved Blackpool man who failed to turn up for unpaid work ordered by a court due to the death of his father has had his sentence extended.

Peter McNish appeared before a judge in Preston where he admitted skipping two sessions following the family tragedy.

McNish, of New South Promenade in the resort, was given an additional 30 hours of work in addition to the 150 handed out by a court in October last year.

But Judge Richard Archer told him he would not be activating a 15-month suspended sentence imposed that day because he felt it would be “unjust.”

The court was told McNish’s father had died shortly before his son was scheduled to attend unpaid work sessions on April 13 and 27.

“When my dad passed away I gave up on everything,” he told the judge. “I didn’t want to do anything.”

Judge Archer heard McNish had been spared prison by the earlier court after admitting possessing a quantity of cannabis with intent to supply along with another charge of acquiring criminal property.

Instead of an immediate jail term he had been handed a 15-month sentence suspended for two years along with 150 hours of unpaid work.

The court was told this was his first breach and he currently had only 37 hours left to complete before October this year.

“What’s gone wrong?”

Judge Archer asked him: “What’s gone wrong. Why are you in breach? The probation services are there to help you.

“I have to be satisfied that it is unjust to send you to prison and I think it is. If I give you that opportunity and you still don’t work with the probation service and fail to attend unpaid work (sessions) they will bring you back here. The court will have to send you to prison. Do you understand how important this is?”

“The most just way of dealing with you is to add some work on as punishment. I have to do this because you haven’t stuck to this order.