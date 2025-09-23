A Blackpool paedophile exposed by a vigilante group posing as children online has been spared prison.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darren Cook, of Spencer Court, Blackpool, was handed a 22 month sentence but this was suspended for two years when he appeared before Recorder Daniel Lister at Preston Crown Court on Friday (September 19).

The court heard how the 36-year-old was arrested after ‘paedophile hunters’ reported his predatory online behaviour to police on September 1 , 2024 .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preston Crown Court heard how the 36-year-old was arrested after ‘paedophile hunters’ reported his predatory online behaviour to police on September 1 , 2024 | Facebook

A member of the group, posing as a 14-year-old girl, said they received sexual communications from Cook, including indecent images and texts on Facebook and WhatsApp. He also asked for nude pictures of the ‘teenager’ who he believed he was talking to.

Cook pleaded guilty to the charges of attempted sexual communication with a child, an attempt to make child watch a sexual act, and an attempt to make or incite a child to engage with sexual activity.

He was handed a 22-month suspended sentence, 20 rehabilitation requirement days and 100 hours unpaid work. He was placed on the Sex Offender’s Register for 10 years and the court imposed a sexual offences notification requirement for 10 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preston Crown Court

Why a suspended sentence?

In mitigation, it was revealed that Mr Cook is in the bottom one percentile of IQ for someone of his age, with a previous assessment when he was young giving him a score of 64.

He also has ADHD, relies on state benefits as a leg injury has stopped him from working, and lives alone with his dog.

Recorder Daniel Lister deemed these offences as an ‘isolated event’ and said Cook did not have a history of sexual offences. He handed the 36-year-old paedophile a suspended sentence, telling the court he believes that Cook is someone who could be rehabilitated with the help of ‘intervention services’.