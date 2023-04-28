News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting two girls whilst already a registered sex offender

A Blackpool man has been jailed for four-and-a-half years for sexually assaulting two girls and several breaches of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order

By Aimee Seddon
Published 28th Apr 2023, 07:17 BST- 1 min read

Blackpool Police became aware in October 2022 that Thomas Thompson, 55, was working in the resort on a casual basis as a security officer and steward.

As a registered sex offender, Thompson was subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and had to notify officers about his employment.

A delve into Thompson’s life found that he had lied to the police on numerous occasions, having stated that he was not working and had not revealed he was in an intimate relationship when in fact he was.

Registered sex offender Thomas Thompson, 55, from Blackpool has been jailed for four-and-a-half years for sexually assaulting two girls and breaching the Sexual Harm Prevention Order.
During the investigation, officers spoke to teenage girls who Thompson had invited to his home having initially come across as a good Samaritan.

He left Blackpool and went on the run to West Yorkshire as police investigated, however he was arrested in October 2022 and remanded in custody.

Thompson, of Ashton Road, Blackpool, pleaded guilty at Preston Crown Court to two charges of sexual assault against girls under the age of 18 and five breaches of his Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Det Con Jason Wainwright of Blackpool Police said: “Thompson had only been in the community since 2019. Over a period of time he lied to the police and breached the order which was in place.

“I would like to commend the bravery of the young girls in this investigation. It is important that vulnerable victims are aware of the support which the police and court system provide.

“This includes regular contact from the officer in the case throughout the investigation to when sentence is passed.”