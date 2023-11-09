News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Blackpool man Pete Pablo admits possessing indecent pictures of children

A Blackpool man who lives near a primary school has admitted possessing more than 23,000 indecent images of children.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 9th Nov 2023, 15:23 GMT
Updated 9th Nov 2023, 15:25 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Pete Pablo, from St Helier's Road, South Shore pleaded guilty to three charges of possessing indecent images of children at a hearing in Preston.

The defendant – who lives close to Blackpool Gateway Academy – admitted having 1,411 Category A images, 891 Category B and 21,171 Category C pictures - a total of 23,473.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Judge Ian Unsworth KC adjourned the case until January 30, 2024 when Pablo will be sentenced.

In the meantime he asked for a pre-sentence report to be prepared and ordered Pablo to keep police informed of any changes to his address or circumstances.