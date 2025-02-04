Blackpool man charged after rooftop standoff with Lancashire Police in Grange Park
He fled to the roof of his two-storey home in Horsebridge Road, Grange Park after officers came knocking with a warrant for his arrest on Saturday evening (February 1).
Lancashire Police said he scrambled out of a window onto a balcony edge at 8.30pm and refused to come down for nearly an hour before giving himself up.
Officers, including armed response, surrounded the home close to The Boathouse youth centre as the tense standoff unfolded.
The force said Joe Buckley, 24, of Horsebridge Road, Blackpool, was arrested and charged with multiple offences.
He was charged with criminal damage, obstructing a constable in the execution of his duty, assault by beating of an emergency worker, two offences of common assault of an emergency worker, and breach of bail conditions.
He was remanded in custody to appear at Lancaster Magistrates Court on Monday, February 3.
A police spokesperson said: “Around 8.30pm on Saturday, February 1, officers attended an address on Horsebridge Road, Blackpool, for an arrest enquiry.
“When they arrived, a 24-year-old man climbed out of a window onto a balcony ledge.
“At 9.23pm, he returned inside the property and was arrested.
“He was remanded in custody to appear at Lancaster Magistrates Court today.”