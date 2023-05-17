Blackpool man Kane Felton accused of dealing heroin and crack cocaine
A-22-year-old Blackpool man accused of dealing drugs has been sent for Crown Court trial.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 17th May 2023, 10:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 10:25 BST
Kane Felton, 22, of Midgeland Road did not enter a plea when he appeared before Blackpool Magistrates on Tuesday (May 16).
He is charged with possessing crack cocaine and heroin with intent to supply and with possessing cannabis.
He was bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court on Tuesday, June 13.