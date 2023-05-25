News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool man jailed for wounding wanted on recall to prison for failing to live at approved address

A Blackpool man, previously jailed for wounding, is wanted on recall to prison for failing to live at his approved address.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 25th May 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read

On Thursday, May 25 Blackpool Police said: “Have you seen Leroy King?

“He’s wanted on recall to prison after failing to reside at his approved premises following release after serving a jail sentence for wounding.

“He is 44, five ft 11ins, stocky, short dark hair. He speaks with a midlands accent.

Leroy King (pictured) is wanted by Blackpool Police.Leroy King (pictured) is wanted by Blackpool Police.
“Please email [email protected] with any information.

“For immediate sightings call 999.”

