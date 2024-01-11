The 38-year-old subjected his girlfriend to such a ferocious attack that she was 'ashamed to be seen in public' for weeks because of her injuries.

A Blackpool man who suffered post traumatic stress disorder after witnessing a murder in prison was sent back to jail by a judge after viciously assaulting his girlfriend.

Kristian Moon, who was said to have a long history of violence, subjected Jennifer Richmond to such a ferocious attack that she was ashamed to be seen in public for weeks later because of her facial injuries.

Moon, of Portree Road, Bispham was jailed for 18 months by Deputy Judge Richard Clews at Preston Crown Court after pleading guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, intentional strangulation and criminal damage.

But, having already spent more than seven months in prison on remand, the 38-year-old could be freed within a matter of weeks after completing half his sentence.

Judge Clews told him: "These offences are so serious that they can only justify an immediate custodial sentence.

"This was a particularly unpleasant assault, committed in a number of different ways. Quite what led you to allow this level of anger to rise within yourself I am not quite sure."

Barrister David Bentley, for the prosecution, told the court that Moon and Ms Richmond had only been seeing each other for five weeks when the attack happened.

He said they were together in the bedroom of Ms Richmond's home one night and had both been drinking. Ms Richmond was on the phone to a friend, which angered Moon.

At first he started to punch the back of the bedroom door and then struck it with a hammer. He also punched the TV set, ripped it off the wall and jumped on it.

He then head-butted Ms Richmond, making her nose bleed profusely, said Mr Bentley. She fell backwards onto the bed, she was crying and pleading with him to stop.

Moon grabbed her by the throat and squeezed for about three seconds. Ms Richmond pretended she had passed out, but he stood over her making punching gestures before getting off and pacing up and down the room.

Downstairs he punched her several times in the face, splitting both her top and bottom lips. She managed to get out of the house to a nearby Spar shop and was taken to hospital where she discharged herself without treatment because of the length of the A&E waiting time.

She returned home and Moon was aggressive again, so she went to a friend's house. Police were called later that morning.

In a victim statement to the court Ms Richmond said: "I don't like being in my own home anymore. I feel anxious there. So I stay with friends and only return to collect any mail."

Mr Bentley said Ms Richmond was eventually treated in Blackpool Victoria Hospital and had four stitches in her bottom lip. Both lips were split badly and she was told by hospital staff that it was "very likely" she would have permanent scars.

She added: "I have to cover my lips when I speak - I'm conscious of it. I didn't go to work for a while because I didn't want anyone to see my face."

The court was told Moon had 34 previous convictions for 56 offences dating back to 2001. Amongst them were nine for violence including common assault, racially aggravated violence and battery. He had served 12 months in prison on one occasion.

Mr Bentley said: "This was a prolonged and persistent assault (on Ms Richmond). Clearly there has been psychological harm and impact on the victim."

Defence barrister Charles Brown told the court that alcohol had played a big part in Moon's criminal record and his use of drink had been down to two major incidents in his life.

As a child he suffered physical abuse from his mother and then, while on remand in Risley Prison in Warrington, he witnessed the murder of a fellow inmate.

"He actually witnessed the killing," said Mr Brown. "It had an effect on him and he addressed that through drink."

But since he had been on remand for attacking Ms Richmond, Moon had received counselling, had been alcohol-free and had taken steps to put his life back together.