Blackpool man jailed after being caught with almost half a million pounds worth of cocaine in his car boot
Officers stopped a BMW Z4 that was being driven by David Hudson as it travelled along the M55 towards Blackpool on February 13.
Hudson admitted that there were drugs in his vehicle.
Officers subsequently found six kilograms of high purity cocaine with a street value of almost half a million pounds in his car boot.
The 47-year-old was arrested and when officers searched his home address on Mythop Road they found a "substantial" cannabis growing set up.
Hudson was sentenced to 56 months in prison on Thursday after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and production of cannabis.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We will continue to target those who seek to profit from the production and sale of illegal drugs."
Anyone with information or concerns about drugs in their area should contact police on 101 or report it online via https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.