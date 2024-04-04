Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are seeking a potential “key witness” after a man was found unresponsive in his Blackpool apartment.

Officers were contacted by staff at Blackpool Victoria Hospital at around 11.30am on Wednesday who stated that they had a patient in a critical condition.

The man, who is in his late 40s, had earlier been found unresponsive in his apartment in Clifton Drive by a family member.

Officers want to speak to this man as they believe he could be a key witness (Credit: Lancashire Police)

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “While we are keeping an open mind about how the man came about his injuries, we are not treating them as suspicious at this time.”

The man was last seen on Lytham Road at around 9pm on Sunday.

Detectives on Thursday released a CCTV image of a man who assisted him.

Officers want to speak to him as they believe he could be a key witness.

Anyone who recognises him – or the man himself – is asked to contact the police as soon as possible.