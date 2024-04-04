Blackpool man hospitalised in ‘critical condition’ after being found unresponsive in Clifton Drive apartment

The man was found unresponsive in his apartment by a family member.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 4th Apr 2024, 12:28 BST
Police are seeking a potential “key witness” after a man was found unresponsive in his Blackpool apartment.

Officers were contacted by staff at Blackpool Victoria Hospital at around 11.30am on Wednesday who stated that they had a patient in a critical condition.

The man, who is in his late 40s, had earlier been found unresponsive in his apartment in Clifton Drive by a family member.

Officers want to speak to this man as they believe he could be a key witness (Credit: Lancashire Police)Officers want to speak to this man as they believe he could be a key witness (Credit: Lancashire Police)
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “While we are keeping an open mind about how the man came about his injuries, we are not treating them as suspicious at this time.”

The man was last seen on Lytham Road at around 9pm on Sunday.

Detectives on Thursday released a CCTV image of a man who assisted him.

Officers want to speak to him as they believe he could be a key witness.

Anyone who recognises him – or the man himself – is asked to contact the police as soon as possible.

Anyone with information or footage – particularly covering Clifton Drive after 9pm on March 31 – which could assist the investigation is asked to email or call 101, quoting log 442 of April 3.

