Anthony Foley will now have to pay the £170 deep clean cost by order of District Judge Jane Goodwin at Blackpool Magistrates court.

He was also told to do 40 hours unpaid work for the community.

Foley (40) of no fixed address but formerly of Bloomfield Road admitted breaching the peace and criminal damage to the cell by urinating and defecating.

Blackpool Magistrates Court