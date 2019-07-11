Blackpool man Elvis Presley 'lunged at landlord' with a knife, court told

A man who shares his name with the “King of Rock” Elvis Presley, has denied threatening his landlord at knifepoint in a Blackpool launderette.

It is alleged the Irishman threatened Fayaz Ayuby with a folding pocket knife at a launderette in Dickson Road, Blackpool, on January 23.

Presley, of General Street, Blackpool, is also accused of assaulting Mr Ayuby by punching him.

The 59-year-old, who appeared at Preston Crown Court dressed in a camouflaged army jacket, sat in the dock with his hands clasped as prosecutor Michael Blakey addressed the jury.

He said: "Mr Ayuby was the defendant's landlord.

"On January 23, at approximately 4.15pm, Mr Ayuby was at his shop on Dickson Road, a launderette.

" The defendant entered that launderette and went to the shop and Mr Ayubi went to the defendant to greet him.

"As he did so the defendant then produced from his pocket a knife, and he then lunged at Mr Ayuby two to three times.

"As a consequence he recoiled back, he feared he was going to be injured. The defendant then punched him in the face, on the cheek.

"Mr Ayuby, fearing further violence, said he would call the police. The defendant picked up a chair and threw the chair at him and then left the premises."

Police were called and later that evening went to the defendant's home address, arrested him and found the knife in a suitcase.

In an interview Presley said he had punched his landlord to "shut him up" after going to explain his girlfriend would move in with him.

He told officers he had had the knife, which his girlfriend had "won at bingo", but said he did not use it to threaten the man.

Presley said he had pulled the knife out to look for some cigarettes in his pocket.

In evidence, Mr Ayuby said: " Elvis Presley walked in when I was about to lock the door.

"I walked towards him to say hello because he was my tenant. I was not expecting him.

"He pulled a knife out of his right hand side pocket.

" He tried to punch me with the blade and stab me. He didn't say anything.

"I got my phone out and moved away and said: 'What are you doing?'. I couldn't get sense out of him."

He said Presley had come back after realising he had left his glove.

Defending, Isobel Thomas asked the landlord about their background, and asked if there had been issues.

The court was told Presley had been unhappy workmen were allowed access to his flat in his absence during a council check.

The landlord replied: " He knew what needed to be done. He was told by myself the workmen would come round.

"It is difficult to get hold of him and he was always changing his phone numbers."

(proceeding)